WWE News: R-Truth Shares Photo of ‘Tom & Nick Mysterio,’ Top 10 Raw Moments
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar R-Truth shared a photo on social media of who he claims to be Tom and Nick Mysterio. R-Truth wrote in the caption, “Y’all believe me now??? Tom&Nick right before your eyes 👀!! Nick…did you delete your Facebook account? I can’t find you 🤔” You can view the photo he shared below:
Y’all believe me now??? Tom&Nick right before your eyes 👀!! Nick…did you delete your Facebook account? I can’t find you 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EymSN9mOMp
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 30, 2024
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments from this week:
