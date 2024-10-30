wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Shares Photo of ‘Tom & Nick Mysterio,’ Top 10 Raw Moments

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Miz R-Truth WWE Raw Awesome Truth Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar R-Truth shared a photo on social media of who he claims to be Tom and Nick Mysterio. R-Truth wrote in the caption, “Y’all believe me now??? Tom&Nick right before your eyes 👀!! Nick…did you delete your Facebook account? I can’t find you 🤔” You can view the photo he shared below:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments from this week:

