wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Releases ‘Thank You’ Music Video, Playlist Looks Back at Heartbreaking Titles Being Relinquished, Asuka Shares Australia Vlog,

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and World Tag Team Champion R-Truth shared a new “Thank You” music video:

– WWE Playlist looked back at instances of Superstars being forced to relinquish their titles:

– Asuka shared a vlog from WWE’s recent visit to Australia for Elimination Chamber. She and Kairi Zane got to play with some koalas and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, R-Truth, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading