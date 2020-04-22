wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Wants His Belt Back From Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Bella BTS Video for Fight Like a Girl, Vlog on NXT Debut for Timothy Thatcher
– Mojo Rawley isn’t the only one who wants the 24/7 title back from Rob Gronkowski, who appears to be gearing up for a return to the NFL despite retiring last year. R-Truth delivered a message to Rob Gronkowski this week on WWE Backstage. You can check out the message R-Truth sent to Gronkowski last night below.
"Rob, give me my baby back." – @RonKillings 😂😂😂
It seems that @RobGronkowski, the newest member of the @Buccaneers, is now a marked man. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/FPMqICi8zJ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 22, 2020
– The Bella Twins released a behind the scenes video for Fight Like a Girl featuring Nikki Bella helping out Shavonne. You can check out that clip below.
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the NXT debut of Timothy Thatcher. You can check out that video below.
