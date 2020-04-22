wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Wants His Belt Back From Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Bella BTS Video for Fight Like a Girl, Vlog on NXT Debut for Timothy Thatcher

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Mojo Rawley isn’t the only one who wants the 24/7 title back from Rob Gronkowski, who appears to be gearing up for a return to the NFL despite retiring last year. R-Truth delivered a message to Rob Gronkowski this week on WWE Backstage. You can check out the message R-Truth sent to Gronkowski last night below.

– The Bella Twins released a behind the scenes video for Fight Like a Girl featuring Nikki Bella helping out Shavonne. You can check out that clip below.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the NXT debut of Timothy Thatcher. You can check out that video below.

