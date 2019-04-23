wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Wishes John Cena Happy Birthday, Full 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank Match

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– R-Truth discussed his new single and wished John Cena a happy birthday in a new video from tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below of Truth talking with Kayla Braxton about his new single “Dance Break,” recent dance breaks from WWE stars and Cena’s birthday:

– WWE posted the full 2018 women’s Money in the Bank match to YouTube, as you can see below:

