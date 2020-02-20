wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Gets a New Music Video, NXT Video Highlights for 2.19.20, Miz & Mrs. Highlights Clips
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WorldStarHipHop released the official a new music video for WWE Superstar R-Truth. You can check out the music video for his song, “Set It Off,” below.
– WWE released full video highlights and post-show interviews for last night’s edition of NXT. You can check those out below.
– USA Network released new video highlights for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. You can check out that video below.
