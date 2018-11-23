Quantcast

 

WWE News: R-Truth’s New Single Gets 100k Streams, Edge and Christian on UpUpDownDown, Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– R-Truth announced on Twitter that his new song “That’z Endurance” has hit 100,000 streams on Spotify.

He also revealed the song’s music video:

– WWE has released highlights of this week’s episode of Mixed Match Challenge:

– Finally, Edge and Christian play NHL ’95 on the latest video from UpUpDownDown.

