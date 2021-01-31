wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton and Edge To Start Men’s Royal Rumble, Natalya Will Be #30 In Women’s Royal Rumble, Vic Joseph Offers Rumble Predictions

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Royal Rumble Edge Randy Orton

– WWE has announced that #1 and #2 in the Men’s Royal Rumble tomorrow night will be Randy Orton and Edge, respectively. The two will resume a rivalry that was put on hold last year after Edge suffered a tricep injury. The news was revealed on tonight’s WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special on FS1.

– On the same show, Natalya defeated Tamina to earn the #30 spot in tomorrow’s women’s match.

– Vic Joseph offered his predictions for the who on Twitter, noting that he thinks Rhea Ripley will debut and win the Women’s while Edge will take the Men’s.

