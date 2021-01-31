wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton and Edge To Start Men’s Royal Rumble, Natalya Will Be #30 In Women’s Royal Rumble, Vic Joseph Offers Rumble Predictions
– WWE has announced that #1 and #2 in the Men’s Royal Rumble tomorrow night will be Randy Orton and Edge, respectively. The two will resume a rivalry that was put on hold last year after Edge suffered a tricep injury. The news was revealed on tonight’s WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special on FS1.
BREAKING NEWS:
As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021
– On the same show, Natalya defeated Tamina to earn the #30 spot in tomorrow’s women’s match.
One of these women will be #30 in the #RoyalRumble Match!@NatbyNature vs. @TaminaSnuka. Who ya got?! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/h5Qind9T3n
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
😳 @TaminaSnuka putting the hurt on @NatbyNature! #WWEBackstage #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AYj72LD30M
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
SHOULDER-FIRST INTO THE POST! 😱@TaminaSnuka @NatbyNature #WWEBackstage #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Kls5GFOdci
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ #30 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️@NatbyNature just secured the most coveted spot in the #RoyalRumble Match tomorrow! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/qx4IZtIPCM
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
– Vic Joseph offered his predictions for the who on Twitter, noting that he thinks Rhea Ripley will debut and win the Women’s while Edge will take the Men’s.
On this weeks @AfterTheBellWWE @WWEGraves and I gave our #RoyalRumble predictions! His: @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro – Mine: @RheaRipley_WWE (hope she’s in it) and @EdgeRatedR….What say you @WWEUniverse???
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) January 30, 2021
