wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton and Matt Riddle Not A Short Term Team, Alignments For Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Asuka’s Greatest Tapouts

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Randy Orton Riddle RKBro

PWInsider reports that Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will continue teaming as RK-Bro for the foreseeable future and are expected to get a “sizeable push.” The team is not planned to be a short term deal and merchandise will be released soon.

– It was also reported that after this Monday’s episode of RAW, Shelton Benjamin is now considered a babyface. Cedric Alexander remains a heel.

– WWE has released a new edition of Top 10 looking at Asuka’s greatest tapouts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Cedric Alexander, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, Shelton Benjamin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading