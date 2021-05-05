wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton and Matt Riddle Not A Short Term Team, Alignments For Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Asuka’s Greatest Tapouts
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will continue teaming as RK-Bro for the foreseeable future and are expected to get a “sizeable push.” The team is not planned to be a short term deal and merchandise will be released soon.
– It was also reported that after this Monday’s episode of RAW, Shelton Benjamin is now considered a babyface. Cedric Alexander remains a heel.
– WWE has released a new edition of Top 10 looking at Asuka’s greatest tapouts.
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Was Originally Slated To Win Universal Title At Crown Jewel In 2018
- Note On The Diamond Mine Teaser On NXT, Tessa Blanchard To WWE Rumors
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus