wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Bluntly Comments on Riddle Using the RKO on Raw, More Raw Video Highlights
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Riddle beat Xavier Woods in a singles match on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, and he did it after hitting Woods with the RKO; Randy Orton’s signature move. Randy Orton later reacted to the finish on Twitter, and he had a very blunt, Orton-like reaction.
Orton tweeted, “I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw”
RKO from @SuperKingofBros!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sqrXcFXaab
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw https://t.co/8bxmFvDzcy
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 25, 2021
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of WWE Raw:
