WWE News: Randy Orton Bluntly Comments on Riddle Using the RKO on Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Riddle beat Xavier Woods in a singles match on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, and he did it after hitting Woods with the RKO; Randy Orton’s signature move. Randy Orton later reacted to the finish on Twitter, and he had a very blunt, Orton-like reaction.

Orton tweeted, “I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw”

