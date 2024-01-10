wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton & Carlito Set for The Bump Next Week, Top 10 NXT Moments

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 1-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Carlito will be on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Also, Randy Orton will have a sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton.

– WWE Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show are now available:

NXT, The Bump, WWE

