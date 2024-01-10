wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton & Carlito Set for The Bump Next Week, Top 10 NXT Moments
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Carlito will be on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Also, Randy Orton will have a sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton.
– WWE Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show are now available:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Cody Rhodes Will Lose The Fans If He Doesn’t Win A Title At WrestleMania 40
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mercedes Mone Joining AEW Won’t Boost Business
- Tony Khan Takes Shots At WWE & USA, Jinder Mahal & Eric Bischoff Respond
- The Undertaker Provides Background Explanation For Viral Hot Tag Clip From 2009