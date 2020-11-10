WWE News: Randy Orton Comments on Drew McIntyre Rematch, Artist Creates Rangoli Tribute to The Undertaker

– Following last night’s episode of Raw, Sarah Schreiber asked Randy Orton for his reaction on his upcoming rematch with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, which is set for next week’s Raw. Randy Orton responded to Schreiber by saying, “Why don’t you ask me next week after I beat Drew McIntyre and keep this title on my shoulder?” You can view that post-Raw clip below:

– WWE shared a video India featuring artist Pramod Sahu creating a tribute Rangoli for The Undertaker. That WWE Now India video is available below.