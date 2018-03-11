 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Comments on US Title Win, Fastlane Attendance, New Day “Audition” For Kids’ Choice Awards

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Fastlane

– Randy Orton posted to Twitter reacting to his United States Championship win at Fastlane. Orton, who beat Bobby Roode to win the title, posted:

– It was announced that 15,119 fans were in attendance at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

– WWE posted the following promo video with The New Day ‘auditioning’ to host next year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards:

article topics :

Randy Orton, The New Day, WWE, WWE Fastlane, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading