wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Comments on US Title Win, Fastlane Attendance, New Day “Audition” For Kids’ Choice Awards
March 11, 2018 | Posted by
– Randy Orton posted to Twitter reacting to his United States Championship win at Fastlane. Orton, who beat Bobby Roode to win the title, posted:
…you never forget your first. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/9YSSO3Dbrq
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 12, 2018
– It was announced that 15,119 fans were in attendance at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.
– WWE posted the following promo video with The New Day ‘auditioning’ to host next year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: