WWE News: Randy Orton ‘Daddy’s Back’ T-Shirt Now Available, Marathon of Orton’s Best Matches, This Week’s SmackDown Video Highlights

December 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton WWE Smackdown 12-1-23 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Shop has released a new “Daddy’s Back T-Shirt for Randy Orton:

– Following his recent return, WWE is showcased some of Randy Orton’s best matches:

– WWE released the video highlights for last night’s SmackDown on FOX:











