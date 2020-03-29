wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton & Edge on Canvas 2 Canvas, Shortest Matches in WrestleMania History
March 29, 2020
– Randy Orton and Edge are the focus of Rob Schamberger’s latest painting on Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out the video below of Schamberger painting the two ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36:
– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist featuring the shortest matches in WrestleMania history including The Rock vs. Erick Rowan, Legion of Doom vs. Power and Glory, Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus and more:
