WWE News: Randy Orton Evaluates a Lacrosse Player Hitting an RKO, Network Clips for EVOLVE 127 and PROGRESS Chapter 101

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton shared a clip on his Instagram account on a lacrosse player hitting an RKO during a game, or at least, a variation of the RKO. You can view that clip below.

Orton commented in the caption, “The kid has form. Love the spin into the #RKO. You heard it here first, I’m stealing it. #RAW”

– Some Network clips are available for EVOLVE 127 and PROGRESS Chapter 101. EVOLVE 17 featured Adam Cole vs. Austin Theory, who are now in WWE. For PROGRESS, it’s Ilja Dragunov vs. Cara Noir. You can view those clips below: