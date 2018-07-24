WWE News: Randy Orton Explains Jeff Hardy Attacks, The Miz Takes Out Daniel Bryan on Smackdown

– Randy Orton appeared in a segment on this week’s Smackdown where he explained his attacks on Jeff Hardy. You can see video from the in-ring segment below, where Orton says he is using Hardy as a conduit through which he will make the WWE Universe suffer. Orton said he attacked Hardy because of the WWE fans, as he’s the one constant in WWE and yet he gets no respect. He said Hardy panders to the fans with his high-risk maneuvers and colorful outfits. He said he paid his dues and accomplished everything there is to accomplish, but he has realized that the true “Legend Killers” are the WWE fans, and he will put down all of their idols starting with Hardy.

– The Miz took out Daniel Bryan on tonight’s episode after he interrupted The Miz and Maryse’s Miz & Mrs. premiere party. You can see a clip below of the segment, which saw Miz first run down Bryan and said his daughter Monroe has done more than Bryan’s done in his career. Miz and Maryse went to run a sneak preview of the premiere episode, but instead embarassing clips of Miz’s career showed. Bryan came down to the ring and beat up Miz’s security, only to have Miz toss his daughter — actually a fake baby — at him. Miz then kicked Bryan and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale, then cut a promo revealing it was all a ruse.