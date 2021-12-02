wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton on Getting Ready for a Match, New Big E Shirt Released, Top 10 Wildest Weapon Attacks

December 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton Jeff Hardy WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

– Photographer Adam Glyn spoke to WWE Superstar Randy Orton and asked him how he gets ready for a match, which you can see in the video below:

– WWE Shop has a new “We’re Just Getting Started!” shirt for World Heavyweight Champion Big E. You can check out the new t-shirt below:

– WWE Top 10 spotlighted the Top 10 Wildest Weapon attacks:

