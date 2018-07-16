WWE News: Randy Orton Hidden Before Extreme Rules Appearance, WWE Now Recaps Extreme Rules

– WWE went to lengths to protect Randy Orton’s surprise return at last night’s Extreme Rules PPV. PWInsider reports that Orton was hidden in a bus until about thirty minutes before he made his return, coiming out after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy for the United States Champion. Orton’s wife Kim was brought to ringside just before Orton appeared in the arena.

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley recapping WWE Extreme Rules: