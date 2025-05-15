– WWE released a Backlash vlog for Randy Orton, who returned to his hometown of St. Louis for the event:

Join Randy Orton as he returns home to St. Louis for his final match against longtime rival John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025.

– Scarlett and Shotzi visited the Hill House with Michin:

We’re BACK at the Hill House… and it’s even worse this time. Last time, we dragged WWE’s Dominik Mysterio and Otis into the chaos and walls were banging, things got weird, and we barely made it through the night. So naturally, we had to return. This time, we brought along the one person who swore she’d never come… WWE’s Michin aka Mia Yim. She’s a full on believer in the paranormal and has been dodging our invites for months… until now. Watch as we explore the terrifying Mineral Wells Hill House in Texas again, and see if Mia survives her first (and maybe last?) trip into the Chamber of Horrors.

– WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley was a guest on The Sam Roberts Show this week: