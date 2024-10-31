wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts, Superstars Dress Up for Halloween, Rhea Ripley in More on WWE Tattooed
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Randy Orton joined Sheamus on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:
– WWE released a video of Superstars dressing up as WWE legends for Halloween, including Alpha Academy as The Dudley Boyz, Maxxine Dupri as the Duchess of Dudleyville Stacey Keibler, Mia Yim as Jeff Hardy, Byron Saxton as King Booker, and more. You can view that clip below:
Happy HALLOWEEN! 🎃
Who has the best costume?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/a0kfXb3ORv
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2024
– Rhea Ripley and more showcased their spookey tattoos on this week’s WWE Tattooed:
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- Ring Boys Lawsuit Attorney On Why Charges Weren’t Brought By FBI In 1992, Speaking Up About Sexual Abuse
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been