WWE News: Randy Orton Joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts, Superstars Dress Up for Halloween, Rhea Ripley in More on WWE Tattooed

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 5-17-24 Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton joined Sheamus on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:

– WWE released a video of Superstars dressing up as WWE legends for Halloween, including Alpha Academy as The Dudley Boyz, Maxxine Dupri as the Duchess of Dudleyville Stacey Keibler, Mia Yim as Jeff Hardy, Byron Saxton as King Booker, and more. You can view that clip below:

– Rhea Ripley and more showcased their spookey tattoos on this week’s WWE Tattooed:

Randy Orton, Sheamus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

