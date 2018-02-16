WWE News: Randy Orton Laments Lack of God in Schools Following Florida Shooting, Stock Up

– Randy Orton posted to Instagram reacting to the Florida school shooting, lamenting a lack of God in the education system. Orton posted the following picture to Instagram, and in comments to the post said, “But what really needs to be done is every school have cameras in classrooms and an armed guard former special forces somebody who can put a bullet between the kids eyes before so many lives are lost. If these kids are told to huddle together in a group on the floor when an intruder comes and shoots up their school, shouldn’t they be able to pray with each other too?”

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:52am PST

Orton’s comments come after seventeen people were killed in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. The suspect, nineteen year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and has reportedly confessed.

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.48 on Friday, up $0.07 (0.19%) from Thursday’s closing price. This represents a new all-time closing high for the stock.