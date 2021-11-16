wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Looking Forward to Survivor Series Match, Bianca Belair Promotes WWE in Roanoke

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series - Randy Orton

– At WWE Survivor Series 2021, Raw tag team champions RK-BRO will now face SmackDown tag team champions The Usos. Now that it’s official, Randy Orton tweeted that he’s been wanting this matchup for a while.

Orton wrote on Twitter, “This is one match I’ve been looking forward to awhile. #SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw” You can view his tweet below:

WFXRTV spoke with WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, who was promoting the WWE event on November 27 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia:

