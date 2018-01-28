WWE News: Randy Orton Is Ready to Make History Tonight, WWE 24 Clip Features Rob Gronkowski, and Top Instagram Photos of the Week Include Chris Jericho With Ric Flair

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton posted a tweet on his account earlier, noting that he plans to win the Royal Rumble for the third time tonight and make history as the first man to do so. Orton won the Rumble match at the 2009 and 2017 events. You can check out Randy Orton’s tweet below.

– WWE released another new clip from the WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando special set to air on the WWE Network. The clip features New England Patriots player and tight end Rob Gronkowski backstage with his friend Mojo Rawley before Gronkowski made an appearance during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match at the event.

The WWE 24 special premieres later tonight on the WWE Network after the end of the Royal Rumble broadcast.

– WWE.com released its picks for the 25 best Instagram photos of the week. This week’s selections include photos of Ric Flair with Chris Jericho, the women of WWE, and Matt Hardy. You can check out some of those photos below.