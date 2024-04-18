wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton & Mick Foley Relive Classic Brawl, Superstars at Notsam Wrestling in Philly, Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage Rivalry Showcased

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton Mick Foley WWE Backlash 2004 Image Credit: WWE

– Mick Foley and Randy Orton relived their classic brawl from WWE Backlash 2004 in a new video:

– WWE Superstars joined Notsam Wrestling in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Weekend:

– A new preview clip for WWE Rivals showcased the Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage rivalry. The new episode airs on Sunday on A&E:

The two biggest Superstars in the industry, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage form a friendship that soon implodes into a nasty rivalry and culminates in an unforgettable match at WrestleMania. Watch A&E WWE Rivals featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage Sunday at 8/7C on A&E. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

