WWE News: Randy Orton & Mick Foley Relive Classic Brawl, Superstars at Notsam Wrestling in Philly, Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage Rivalry Showcased
– Mick Foley and Randy Orton relived their classic brawl from WWE Backlash 2004 in a new video:
– WWE Superstars joined Notsam Wrestling in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Weekend:
– A new preview clip for WWE Rivals showcased the Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage rivalry. The new episode airs on Sunday on A&E:
The two biggest Superstars in the industry, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage form a friendship that soon implodes into a nasty rivalry and culminates in an unforgettable match at WrestleMania. Watch A&E WWE Rivals featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage Sunday at 8/7C on A&E. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.
