WWE News: Randy Orton Mimics Shinsuke Nakamura’s Taunt at House Show, Alexa Bliss Promises to Break Asuka’s Streak

– Video of Randy Orton mimicking Shinsuke Nakamura’s at a house show over the weekend is online. You can see the pic below via a fan on Twitter, in which Orton tries Nakamura’s taunt but eventually gives up and does his own:

Randy Orton at live events >>> pic.twitter.com/hMPUJH0HW3 — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) March 18, 2018

– Alexa Bliss posted the following to Twitter, hyping her match with Asuka on tomorrow’s Raw: