wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Mimics Shinsuke Nakamura’s Taunt at House Show, Alexa Bliss Promises to Break Asuka’s Streak
March 18, 2018
– Video of Randy Orton mimicking Shinsuke Nakamura’s at a house show over the weekend is online. You can see the pic below via a fan on Twitter, in which Orton tries Nakamura’s taunt but eventually gives up and does his own:
Randy Orton at live events >>> pic.twitter.com/hMPUJH0HW3
— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) March 18, 2018
– Alexa Bliss posted the following to Twitter, hyping her match with Asuka on tomorrow’s Raw:
Tomorrow night, I stand toe to toe with @WWEAsuka for the exact reason that I challenged her: to end her stupid streak. #Raw
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 19, 2018