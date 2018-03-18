 

WWE News: Randy Orton Mimics Shinsuke Nakamura’s Taunt at House Show, Alexa Bliss Promises to Break Asuka’s Streak

March 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Video of Randy Orton mimicking Shinsuke Nakamura’s at a house show over the weekend is online. You can see the pic below via a fan on Twitter, in which Orton tries Nakamura’s taunt but eventually gives up and does his own:

– Alexa Bliss posted the following to Twitter, hyping her match with Asuka on tomorrow’s Raw:

