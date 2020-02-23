WWE News: Randy Orton Shares His Network Pick of the Week, The Fiend and Firefly Fun House Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Cesaro Shirt

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton had the WWE Network Pick of the Week. This week’s pick features Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels from Unforgiven 2003 during the Ruthless Aggression Era. You can check out that video below.

You want to see what Ruthless Aggression REALLY looks like? @RandyOrton is ready to show you. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NhmReT2nfh — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork for The Fiend Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Cesaro that says “We can use a little less cowbell.”