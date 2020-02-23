wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Shares His Network Pick of the Week, The Fiend and Firefly Fun House Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Cesaro Shirt
February 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Randy Orton had the WWE Network Pick of the Week. This week’s pick features Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels from Unforgiven 2003 during the Ruthless Aggression Era. You can check out that video below.
You want to see what Ruthless Aggression REALLY looks like? @RandyOrton is ready to show you. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NhmReT2nfh
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork for The Fiend Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Cesaro that says “We can use a little less cowbell.”
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up