WWE News: Randy Orton Reacts to His Greatest Moments, More SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
April 23, 2022
– In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut, Randy Orton reacted to clips of the greatest moments of his career. You can check out that video below:
– WWE released the following additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
