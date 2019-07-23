wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Remembers Facing Dusty Rhodes, Lacey Evans Promotes Veteran-Owned Business
– Randy Orton took to Twitter to remember his match with Dusty Rhodes that took place twelve years ago today. The match was Rhodes’ last and saw Orton win, taking place at Great American Bash 2007:
What an honor. And it was his last match. I’ll never forget how easy it was to tell a story with him. What a teacher. #artinmotion https://t.co/EaTH7zj4JE
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019
– Lacey Evans also posted to Twitter, promoting JDog Junk Removal and Hauling which is a veteran-owned business. Evans is a former member of the military who has worked closely with Hire Heroes USA:
Transitioning out of the military into civilian employment is something many veterans struggle with. But there are so many veteran owned and operated companies such as this @jdogjunkremoval that are on a mission to hire and help veterans, their families and the community!❤🇺🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/t6b08qNyVw
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 18, 2019
