WWE News: Randy Orton Remembers Facing Dusty Rhodes, Lacey Evans Promotes Veteran-Owned Business

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Randy Orton took to Twitter to remember his match with Dusty Rhodes that took place twelve years ago today. The match was Rhodes’ last and saw Orton win, taking place at Great American Bash 2007:

– Lacey Evans also posted to Twitter, promoting JDog Junk Removal and Hauling which is a veteran-owned business. Evans is a former member of the military who has worked closely with Hire Heroes USA:

