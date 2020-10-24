WWE News: Randy Orton Responds to Twitter Question on James Storm, WWE’s Scariest Moments to Debut on Oct. 28, Best of Ilja Dragunov Match Listing

– Earlier today, a Twitter used asked WWE Superstar Randy Orton if there was any heat with the Orton family and James Storm since Storm used “The Cowboy” nickname much like Randy’s own father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton. Orton later responded, “Whose James Storm?” You can view that exchange here:

Whose James Storm https://t.co/6FbsuJcaUn — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 24, 2020

– WWE Network News reports that the upcoming WWE’s Scariest Moments special will debut on Wednesday, October 28 on the WWE Network. The upcoming special will be hosted by The Boogeyman. Here’s a synopsis:

WWE’s Scariest Moments are coming to getcha! The Boogeyman hosts this spooky collection of WWE’s most terrifying encounters, chockfull of twisted morticians, blood-thirsty vampires and evil fiends.

– Additionally, WWE Network News also has the full listing for The Best of Ilja Dragunov, which debuts on the WWE Network later today:

* Chapter 76: Hello Wembley! (September 30, 2018)

Ilja Dragunov vs Pete Dunne

* Chapter 80: Gods and Monsters (December 08, 2018)

Ilja Dragunov vs Tyler Bate

* Chapter 83: Remove Child Before Ironing (January 20, 2019)

Ilja Dragunov vs Timothy Thatcher

* Chapter 88: Super Strong Style 16 – 2019 – Night 1 (May 04, 2019)

Ilja Dragunov vs Chris Brookes

* Chapter 100: Unboxing Live IV – A New Hope (December 30, 2019)

Ilja Dragunov vs Kyle Fletcher