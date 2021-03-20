WWE News: Randy Orton Reveals His Favorite Entrance & Burger for Steve Austin, Beth Phoenix Icons Poster Available

– WWE released a new preview clip for Randy Orton on the Broken Skull Sessions. In the new extra clip, Randy Orton answers rapid-fire questions for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, including his favorite fast-food burger, his favorite move other than the RKO, his favorite entrance theme, and more.

That new episode debuts on Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network. You can view that new promo clip below.

– WWE Shop has a new Beth Phoenix poster available for her upcoming WWE Icons special. It debuts on Peacock and WWE Network on March 28. You can get a look at the new poster image below: