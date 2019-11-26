WWE News: Randy Orton Says Rey Mysterio Owes Him Own, Mysterio Shows Him Respect, Preview for Trish Stratus Special

– During last night’s Raw, Randy Orton assisted Rey Mysterio to help him win the WWE US title. Following the show, Randy Orton commented on the victory and reiterated that Mysterio owes him one. Orton wrote on Twitter, “@reymysterio congrats on the #USTitle win. Also, you’re welcome. You owe me one briz.”

Rey Mysterio later tweeted, “After my adrenaline rush has gone down for the night, I have to admit I can’t take all the credit for tonight’s win on the [US flag emoji] Title. I have much respect for the #RKO!! 🙏🏼 @RandyOrton, I owe you one!! #Respect”

– WWE released a new clip for the upcoming WWE 24: Trish Stratus special. The show premieres this Sunday on the WWE Network.