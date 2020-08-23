wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Says Drew McIntyre Will Never See His RKO Coming, Seth Rollins Ready to Sacrifice Mysterio’s Son for the Greater Good, The Rising of Finn Balor in NXT
– Randy Orton delivered a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of their WWE title match at Summerslam tonight. You can view his tweet below.
Randy Orton wrote, “WrestleMania moments are nice to reminisce about but #SummerSlam is my show. I have an #RKO for every claymore you try. And the best part? #YoullNeverSeeItComing”
– Seth Rollins is one heck of a poet. He shared the following message earlier ahead of his match against Dominik Mysterio tonight at Summerslam. Rollins wrote, “Sins of the father. Sacrifice of the son. For the Greater Good. #SummerSlam” You can view his tweet below.
– The WWEPC YouTube channel released a video on Finn Balor giving his honest thoughts about the current generation of NXT Superstar and what his time in NXT has done for him. That video is available below.
