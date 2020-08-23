wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Says Drew McIntyre Will Never See His RKO Coming, Seth Rollins Ready to Sacrifice Mysterio’s Son for the Greater Good, The Rising of Finn Balor in NXT

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton RAW

– Randy Orton delivered a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of their WWE title match at Summerslam tonight. You can view his tweet below.

Randy Orton wrote, “WrestleMania moments are nice to reminisce about but #SummerSlam is my show. I have an #RKO for every claymore you try. And the best part? #YoullNeverSeeItComing”

– Seth Rollins is one heck of a poet. He shared the following message earlier ahead of his match against Dominik Mysterio tonight at Summerslam. Rollins wrote, “Sins of the father. Sacrifice of the son. For the Greater Good. #SummerSlam” You can view his tweet below.

– The WWEPC YouTube channel released a video on Finn Balor giving his honest thoughts about the current generation of NXT Superstar and what his time in NXT has done for him. That video is available below.

