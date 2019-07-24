WWE News: Randy Orton Says He’ll End Kofi’s 11 Year Journey in Three Seconds, Firefly Funhouse Segment

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to comment on his getting a shot at Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam. The match was announced on tonight’s Smackdown. Orton said he plans to end Kofi’s journey with an RKO and used a hashtag to reference their infamous encounter where Orton audibly shouted “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” in the ring after Kofi missed a spot several years ago:

Seems pretty #stupid that all the hard work from those 11 years will be gone in 3 seconds. #RKO #SummerSlam https://t.co/0jpvLgFsOW — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 24, 2019

– Here is the Firefly Funhouse segment from Smackdown, which saw Bray Wyatt accept Finn Balor’s challenge on behalf of “The Fiend”: