WWE News: Randy Orton Says He’ll End Kofi’s 11 Year Journey in Three Seconds, Firefly Funhouse Segment

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Randy Orton took to Twitter to comment on his getting a shot at Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam. The match was announced on tonight’s Smackdown. Orton said he plans to end Kofi’s journey with an RKO and used a hashtag to reference their infamous encounter where Orton audibly shouted “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” in the ring after Kofi missed a spot several years ago:

– Here is the Firefly Funhouse segment from Smackdown, which saw Bray Wyatt accept Finn Balor’s challenge on behalf of “The Fiend”:

