WWE News: Randy Orton Teases Explanation For Jeff Hardy Attack, Stock Down

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
randy orton jeff hardy wwe smackdown

– Randy Orton appeared in a video before tonight’s Smackdown, in which he teases the reveal of his reasons for attacking Jeff Hardy. You can see the video below, in which he says we’ll “soon know why” he’s been targeting Hardy:

– WWE’s stock closed at $81.03 on Tuesday. That’s down $1.49 (1.81%) from the previous closing price.

