WWE News: Randy Orton Teases Explanation For Jeff Hardy Attack, Stock Down
July 24, 2018
– Randy Orton appeared in a video before tonight’s Smackdown, in which he teases the reveal of his reasons for attacking Jeff Hardy. You can see the video below, in which he says we’ll “soon know why” he’s been targeting Hardy:
EXCLUSIVE: The @WWEUniverse will soon find out why @RandyOrton has been targeting @JEFFHARDYBRAND… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7NYJuxjWnU
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $81.03 on Tuesday. That’s down $1.49 (1.81%) from the previous closing price.