wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Thinks He Should Be on Survivor Series Team, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Randy Orton took to Twitter to express his indignation about not being on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. In response to a post by James Ellsworth asking about the most attention-worthy moments of Smackdown, Orton said:
Me not being in the traditional #SurvivorSeries match for the 11th time even though I am the GOAT in that particular match. And @AJStylesOrg got kicked in the nuts. Again. https://t.co/sY4qFr2nPX
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 14, 2018
– Here is this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video, including Daniel Bryan’s WWE Championship win and Becky Lynch choosing Charlotte Flair to be her replacement for Survivor Series: