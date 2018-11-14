Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Thinks He Should Be on Survivor Series Team, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to express his indignation about not being on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. In response to a post by James Ellsworth asking about the most attention-worthy moments of Smackdown, Orton said:

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video, including Daniel Bryan’s WWE Championship win and Becky Lynch choosing Charlotte Flair to be her replacement for Survivor Series:

