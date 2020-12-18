wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Hypes Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, Programming Schedule For TLC
December 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new graphic hyping Sunday’s match at WWE TLC between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The two will square off in a Firefly Inferno Match, and the company hyping up the match with a cool visual ahead of their clash.
Step into the Inferno. #WWETLC #TheFiend @RandyOrton @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/3c1f7xf4xC
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2020
– The WWE Network programming schedule is set for TLC Sunday, with several special features ahead of the event. Here’s the lineup:
*11 AM ET – Best of TLC Matches
*3 PM ET – La Previa de TLC (Spanish pre-show)
*4 PM ET – WWE’s The Bump
*6 PM ET – TLC Kickoff Show
*7 PM ET – TLC