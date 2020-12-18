WWE News: WWE Hypes Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, Programming Schedule For TLC

– WWE has released a new graphic hyping Sunday’s match at WWE TLC between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The two will square off in a Firefly Inferno Match, and the company hyping up the match with a cool visual ahead of their clash.

– The WWE Network programming schedule is set for TLC Sunday, with several special features ahead of the event. Here’s the lineup:

*11 AM ET – Best of TLC Matches

*3 PM ET – La Previa de TLC (Spanish pre-show)

*4 PM ET – WWE’s The Bump

*6 PM ET – TLC Kickoff Show

*7 PM ET – TLC