– PWInsider reports that Randy Orton trained with NXT Superstar Damon Kemp to prepare for his return last Saturday at Survivor Series. Orton was the final member of Team Cody Rhodes, helping them defeat The Judgment Day in the main event WarGames match.

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado was a guest coach this week at the Performance Center.

– Bronson Reed is not happy after last night’s matchup with Ivar ended in a double countout. He later wrote on social media, “MEATHEADS you know this ain’t over! #WWERaw”