WWE News: Randy Orton’s Son Graduates High School, Sonya Deville Mocks Mandy Rose’s Lack of Hair, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– In a post on Instagram, Randy Orton revealed that his oldest son has graduated high school.

He wrote: “This video was taken just befo’e my oldest’s, @michaelkessler24 high school graduation ceremony. At the ceremony now. So proud of this kid! Hopefully he doesn’t trip on that gown on his way up on stage, but let’s just say @kim.orton01 and I have a friendly bet that SOMEONE will.”

– Sonya Deville mocked Mandy Rose on Twitter after she cut off her hair last night on Smackdown.

She wrote: “Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self absorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED!”

Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self abosorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #NoHairMandy — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

– Speaking of Smackdown, WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode.