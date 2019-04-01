WWE News: Rapper Offset Backs Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania 35 Win, Triple H Prepares For WrestleMania Week

– Offset is a Charlotte Flair supporter as the Queen heads into her match at WrestleMania 35. Flair posted video of the Migos rapper commenting on the main event match, saying that Charlotte will take home the win. You can see it below.

Offset is a friend of Ric Flair’s and his track “Ric Flair Drip” was his first solo platinum single.

– WWE posted a video of Triple H as he prepares for WrestleMania 35 week. You can see the video below: