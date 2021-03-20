WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Takeover Match, Charlotte Flair On Her Meanest Promo, Guests Set For Tomorrow’s The Bump

– As reported earlier today, Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s title will headline the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on April 7.

In response, Gonzalez said in a video on Twitter: “Io, you better hold that title real close, because in 18 days — it’s mine.”

– A clip from Charlotte Flair on the Swerve City Podcast is online in which she recalls her meanest promo. She said in a promo against Brie Bella, she called her child a “goat-faced vegan baby.”

– WWE has announced that tomorrow’s pre-Fastlane episode of The Bump will include Sheamus, Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman and actor Skylar Astin.