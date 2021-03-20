wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Takeover Match, Charlotte Flair On Her Meanest Promo, Guests Set For Tomorrow’s The Bump
– As reported earlier today, Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s title will headline the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on April 7.
In response, Gonzalez said in a video on Twitter: “Io, you better hold that title real close, because in 18 days — it’s mine.”
Signed 🖋🖋 @shirai_io consider it official! #wwenxt #NXTTakeOver #Stand&Deliver pic.twitter.com/NEu286Gl42
— Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) March 20, 2021
– A clip from Charlotte Flair on the Swerve City Podcast is online in which she recalls her meanest promo. She said in a promo against Brie Bella, she called her child a “goat-faced vegan baby.”
– WWE has announced that tomorrow’s pre-Fastlane episode of The Bump will include Sheamus, Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman and actor Skylar Astin.
What will @WWESheamus have to say tomorrow on #WWETheBump ahead of his NO HOLDS BARRED clash with @DMcIntyreWWE at #WWEFastlane?
⬇️ THIS is your guest thread! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0rT48716U
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 20, 2021
We'll be joined by @WWEApollo on #WWETheBump tomorrow just hours before he challenges @WWEBigE for the #ICTitle at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/FnMWHecFqM
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 20, 2021
What will @WWERomanReigns' Special Council @HeymanHustle have to say before the Universal Champion's clash with @WWEDanielBryan at #WWEFastlane? pic.twitter.com/Gz1BWu4ov0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 20, 2021
We'll be joined by @SkylarAstin from @ZoeysPlaylist on a special #WWEFastlane edition of #WWETheBump TOMORROW at 4PM ET streaming on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/6uXuFxzSlY
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 20, 2021
