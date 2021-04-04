wrestling / News

WWE News: Raquel González Shows Off Her NXT TakeOver Workout, Icons Bonus Clip Looks at Beth Phoenix With Santino Marella, Superstars Play More Sea of Thieves on UUDD

April 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Raquel González NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

– WWE released a new video showcasing Raquel González training for her NXT Women’s title match. She will challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s title at Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday, April 7. You can check out that Raquel González video below.

– WWE released a new bonus clip for the WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix special highlighting Phoenix teaming up with Santino Marella to form Glamarella in WWE. That video is available below:

Beth Phoenix also tweeted on the tribute, “Selfless, charismatic, hilarious and a perpetual ray of sunshine, it was never work when I got to be beside @milanmiracle ! Love this tribute to #Glamarella and a bonus scene from the sitcom pilot we filmed! #WWEIcons”

– Superstars Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler played some more Sea of Thieves on UpUpDownDown:

