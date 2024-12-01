wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Meet & Greet, Survivor Series Video Recap, Top 10 Survivor Series Moments
December 1, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez is taking part in a meet & greet today at Walmart in Vancouver:
Vancouver! I have a surprise for you! pic.twitter.com/lTTqAo1NRw
— Raquel (@RaquelWWE) December 1, 2024
– WWE released a full recap of Survivor Series:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Moments from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024:
