WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Ready to Shut Up Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Raw Video Highlights
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, tag team champ Raquel Rodriguez issued the following message on what she and partner Liv Morgan are going to do to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on next week’s show. She wrote, “Can’t wait to finally shut @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE up for good next week 🥰 #WWERaw”
Can’t wait to finally shut @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE up for good next week 🥰 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/P5kcZFniQn
— Raquel (@RaquelWWE) July 11, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
