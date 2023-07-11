wrestling / News

WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Ready to Shut Up Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Raw Video Highlights

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, tag team champ Raquel Rodriguez issued the following message on what she and partner Liv Morgan are going to do to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on next week’s show. She wrote, “Can’t wait to finally shut @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE up for good next week 🥰 #WWERaw”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:




















