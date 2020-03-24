wrestling / News

WWE News: Rating For Wrestlemania 30 On ESPN, RAW Highlight Video, Dolph Ziggler Names Favorite Wrestler

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Wrestlemania 30, which aired on ESPN this past Sunday, brought in 839,000 overnight viewers and a 0.31 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. It was the most watched program on ESPN that day.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of RAW:

– Dolph Ziggler has posted a tweet declaring Primo Colon to be his favorite wrestler.

