WWE News: Rating For Wrestlemania 30 On ESPN, RAW Highlight Video, Dolph Ziggler Names Favorite Wrestler
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Wrestlemania 30, which aired on ESPN this past Sunday, brought in 839,000 overnight viewers and a 0.31 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. It was the most watched program on ESPN that day.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of RAW:
– Dolph Ziggler has posted a tweet declaring Primo Colon to be his favorite wrestler.
My favorite wrestler growing up
& my favorite wrestler now pic.twitter.com/WRc0vKxOM9
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 23, 2020
