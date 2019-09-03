wrestling / News

WWE News: Ratings Delayed This Week, 35 Years of WrestleMania Preview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Set for Straight Up Steve Austin

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE

– The WWE Raw and Smackdown Live ratings for this week will be delayed. Per PWInsider, it’s due to Monday’s Labor Day holiday in the US.

– WWE released a new preview video for the book 35 Years of WrestleMania, which is available now. You can check out the preview clip below.

Straight Up Steve Austin will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the guest next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Smackdown, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading