wrestling / News
WWE News: Ratings Delayed This Week, 35 Years of WrestleMania Preview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Set for Straight Up Steve Austin
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Raw and Smackdown Live ratings for this week will be delayed. Per PWInsider, it’s due to Monday’s Labor Day holiday in the US.
– WWE released a new preview video for the book 35 Years of WrestleMania, which is available now. You can check out the preview clip below.
– Straight Up Steve Austin will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the guest next week.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Triple H Saying that CM Punk’s Butt Was Too Big & Soft, Creative Not Being Behind Punk as Champion
- Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out
- Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win