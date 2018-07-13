Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Raven Reacts To Sonya Deville Dressing As Him, WWE Films Carmella For Project

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raven - WWE

– For a photo project with WWE, several stars dressed up as ECW wrestlers of the past. Sonya Deville cosplayed as Raven, which drew the attention of Raven himself. You can see what he wrote below.

– WWE filmed Carmella for a special project that’s coming out later this year. Joey Maloney, who produces, directs and handles cinematography for WWE’s digital platform projects, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Carmella. The shoot was said to be for a documentary video where Carmella returns to her hometown in the New England area, as Smackdown was in Manchester, New Hampshire. On her own Instagram story, she posted videos with her parents and photos of her old dance school.

