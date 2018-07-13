wrestling / News
WWE News: Raven Reacts To Sonya Deville Dressing As Him, WWE Films Carmella For Project
– For a photo project with WWE, several stars dressed up as ECW wrestlers of the past. Sonya Deville cosplayed as Raven, which drew the attention of Raven himself. You can see what he wrote below.
Channeling my inner @theraveneffect 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CeKfd3vxbo
— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 12, 2018
RT @SonyaDevilleWWE: Channeling my inner @theraveneffect 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ur2qKAT08y
It’s funny, when asked who should play me in a movie (which of course will never happen) I always say Kristin Stewart…
However, if it was a wrestler playing me,@SonyaDevilleWWE is perfection!
— Raven (@theraveneffect) July 12, 2018
RT @SonyaDevilleWWE: Channeling my inner @theraveneffect 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ur2qKAT08y
You could have chosen from a million people, well not a million, but.. you get it… Anyway, you chose me, and I am humbled & honored.
Thank you!
— Raven (@theraveneffect) July 12, 2018
Glad I could do ya justice! 🙌💜 https://t.co/AvUBKQODV7
— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 12, 2018
– WWE filmed Carmella for a special project that’s coming out later this year. Joey Maloney, who produces, directs and handles cinematography for WWE’s digital platform projects, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Carmella. The shoot was said to be for a documentary video where Carmella returns to her hometown in the New England area, as Smackdown was in Manchester, New Hampshire. On her own Instagram story, she posted videos with her parents and photos of her old dance school.
So cool. I remember @CarmellaWWE talking about her dance school and teacher on @LilianGarcia's Chasing Glory podcast. pic.twitter.com/UwLBi2TtEV
— Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) July 11, 2018