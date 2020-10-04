WWE News: Raw to Battle Two NFL Games This Week, Top 10 Family Member Slaps

– This week’s episode of WWE Raw will be up against twice the number of NFL games in the battle for ratings. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs that was delayed from today due to Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test will take place on Monday on CBS starting at 7:05 PM ET. Raw was already set to face the usual Monday Night Football game in the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game:

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 7:05 ET with full telecast on Monday night on CBS; Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:50 et, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

