WWE News: Raw Broadcast on Canada’s Sportsnet Had No Audio, Playlist Features Roman Reigns Teaming With The Usos
– PWInsider reports that last night’s WWE Raw airing in Canada on Sportsnet. The Sportsnet broadcast reportedly had no audio.
– WWE Playlist features Roman Reigns teaming with The Usos:
