WWE News: Raw Broadcast on Canada’s Sportsnet Had No Audio, Playlist Features Roman Reigns Teaming With The Usos

November 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Damian Priest WWE Raw 11-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that last night’s WWE Raw airing in Canada on Sportsnet. The Sportsnet broadcast reportedly had no audio.

– WWE Playlist features Roman Reigns teaming with The Usos:

