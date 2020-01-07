wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Dark Match Featured The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Full Royal Rumble 2012 Match Video
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that last night’s Raw had a dark match main event featuring WWE women’s tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) defeating Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Flair and Lynch to retain their titles.
– Ahead of this month’s Royal Rumble event, WWE released a the full 2012 Royal Rumble match. You can watch the full match video below.
