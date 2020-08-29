wrestling / News

WWE News: RAW in the Thunderdome Has Reached Virtual Capacity, Mia Yim Not Accepting Mail Sent To Her Home, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Get Ready For Thunderdome

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw ThunderDome

– WWE has announced that Monday’s episode of RAW in the Thunderdome has reached capacity for its virtual audience.

– Mia Yim noted on Twitter that she will not sign any mail from fans sent to her home, and requested that it be sent to the Performance Center instead. After what happened with Sonya Deville and the man who broke into her home to kidnap her, it seems female wrestlers are taking extra precautions. In this case, discouraging fans from looking up their home addresses by giving them a location to send items.

She wrote: “We will not sign any fan mail sent to our homes. Please send to a PO Box or in my case, the Performance Center. Respect our boundaries. Thank you.

– Daniel Bryan noted on Twitter that he and his wife Brie Bella got ready for Smackdown in a unique way.

