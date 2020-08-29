WWE News: RAW in the Thunderdome Has Reached Virtual Capacity, Mia Yim Not Accepting Mail Sent To Her Home, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Get Ready For Thunderdome

– WWE has announced that Monday’s episode of RAW in the Thunderdome has reached capacity for its virtual audience.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/NDffB7aJ6H — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

– Mia Yim noted on Twitter that she will not sign any mail from fans sent to her home, and requested that it be sent to the Performance Center instead. After what happened with Sonya Deville and the man who broke into her home to kidnap her, it seems female wrestlers are taking extra precautions. In this case, discouraging fans from looking up their home addresses by giving them a location to send items.

She wrote: “We will not sign any fan mail sent to our homes. Please send to a PO Box or in my case, the Performance Center. Respect our boundaries. Thank you.”

We will not sign any fan mail sent to our homes. Please send to a PO Box or in my case, the Performance Center. Respect our boundaries. Thank you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020

– Daniel Bryan noted on Twitter that he and his wife Brie Bella got ready for Smackdown in a unique way.

In our house, we get ready for #SmackDown by screaming out THUNDERDOOOOOOOOOOME!!!!!!

Who did it better, Bri or me? Think you can do better than both of us?!!!Than enter the #THUNDERDOMEChallenge by posting your best “Welcome to the THUNDERDOME!!!!” video!!! pic.twitter.com/P9U8pfpDkk — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 28, 2020

